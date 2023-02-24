STRATHAVON is being presented as an opportunity to secure a smaller block of productive country in the high regarded central western Queensland's Blackall district.
Located 86km north west of Blackall on the Barcoo River, the 5537 hectare (13,682 acre) grazing homestead perpetual lease is being offered by the Currans family from Hermidale, NSW.
Strathavon ranges from Mitchell grass downs, open gidyea, bauhinia, dead finish, carbine, coolabah, leopardwood, boree, whitewood and dogwood country.
There is also an extensive frontage to the Barcoo River frontage and an anabranch as well as other water courses.
In addition to Mitchell, Flinders and blue grasses, there are native grasses and herbages. Buffel grass is also well established, particularly in the loamy soils. Some areas of gidyea regrowth have recently been treated.
There is also an unfenced stock route covering about 960ha (2371 acres) running through the property, giving a total area grazed of some 6496ha (16,053 acres).
Water security is a feature. There are eight tanks and 14 troughs supplied from the reliable Coolagh waterhole in the Barcoo River.
There are also three dams plus permanent and seasonal holes in the other water courses. The average annual rainfall is 450mm (18 inches).
Strathavon is part of the Moonbria cluster and is exclusion fenced on all sides.
The property is divided into seven main paddocks and three holding paddocks with a laneway servicing the steel cattle yards equipped with a crush and branding cradle.
Th shearing shed paddock has also been enclosed with ringlock with a footer.
Other improvements include a comfortable homestead with a recently upgraded kitchen, carport, four bay steel shed enclosed on three sides, and a five stand shearing shed with concreted wool processing area.
Marketing agent Des Cuffe, Nutrien Harcourts, said Strathavon was very well grassed.
"With recent rains received and being lightly stocked has seen the body of feed explode away into a situation where the year is secure for feed," Mr Cuffe said.
"Given the mixture and strength of the country, Strathavon has the ability to produce quality and quantity."
Strathavon will be auctioned online by Nutrien Harcourts on March 30.
Contact Des Cuffe, 0448 369 967, or Jeremy Barron, 0448 576 113, Nutrien Harcourts, Blackall.
