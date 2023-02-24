Premium Mount Abundance grazing country

HIGHLY regarded 2375 hectare (5871 acre) Maranoa property Bindango is regarded as one of the best finishing blocks in the tightly held Mount Abundance region.
Offered by the Loughnan family, the top quality property located 25km west of Roma, Qld, has a proven track record of running 1000 dry cattle equivalents or 500 cow and calf units.
The very well developed belah, bottle tree and brigalow softwood scrub country runs back to box flats with creeks timbered with gum.
There are impressive bodies of buffel grass with areas of native species including Flinders, Mitchell and blue grasses.
Impressively, Bindango holds the record for the highest grossing pen of bullocks sold through the Roma Saleyards at $3126/head with 0-2 teeth.
The property is backed by the 400ha of quality cultivation, which is spread across the property.
All of the contour banks in cultivation country have been regularly maintained.
Water is feature. The main bore pulls from the Gubberamunda Sandstone, supplying 13 troughs, water storages, and a turkey nest. There are also six dams, the largest called Lake Bruce.
Some 22km of exclusion boundary fencing has been constructed in the past five years. The property is divided into nine paddocks with four barbed wires and serviced by a central laneway, with four holding yards.
The cattle yards are equipped with a three way drafting system with a ramp, crush and undercover branding facility.
The four bedroom, two bathroom Queenslander style homestead is surrounded by very well maintained lawns and gardens. The homestead verandah provides a scenic outlook scross the undulating countryside.
Other improvements include a three bay machinery shed and a three bay car shed.
Early access to the property may be available to the buyer.
The plant and equipment from Bindango will be sold through the Roma Auction Centre on March 10.
Contact Andrew Busiko, 0427 622 783, or Brad Neven, 0427 626 386, LJ Hooker, Roma.
