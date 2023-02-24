Farm Online
Home/Property

Premium Mount Abundance grazing country

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
February 24 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

HIGHLY regarded 2375 hectare (5871 acre) Maranoa property Bindango is regarded as one of the best finishing blocks in the tightly held Mount Abundance region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.