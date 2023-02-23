Farm Online
The Bulga presents with quality cultivation country

February 23 2023 - 2:00pm
FarmBuy Real Estate

PRODUCTIVE 577 hectare (1426 acres) Gunnedah district property The Bulga features deep, self mulching black/chocolate soils with a small area of red loams

