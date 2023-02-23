The Bulga presents with quality cultivation country

PRODUCTIVE 577 hectare (1426 acres) Gunnedah district property The Bulga features deep, self mulching black/chocolate soils with a small area of red loams
Located at Kelvin 22km north east of Gunnedah and 10km west of Keepit Dam on an all-weather gravel road, the property has about 312ha (771 acres) of cultivation and 265ha (654 acres) of grazing country.
About a further 67ha (165 acres) could be cultivated if required.
The Bulga is divided into nine paddocks. There are six dams and three unequipped stock and domestic bores.
Improvements include a 19x9m grain shed with a concrete floor and attached 24x5m skillion, four 110 tonne silos and three 12t silos.
The Bulga is being offered as a 577ha whole or in three contingent lots.
Lot A covers 249ha (615 acres) and has about 193ha of cultivation.
Lot B is about 199ha (492 acres) with 71ha of cultivation and all of the structural improvements.
Lot C is 128ha with 56ha of cultivation and a further 67ha that could be cultivated.
Expressions of interest close with Elders on March 17.
Contact Ian McArthur, 0429 431 519, Elders Real Estate, Gunnedah.
