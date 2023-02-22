CASE IH is expanding in south-western Victoria with the opening of a new branch at Colac.
Dealers for Case IH TTMI will open the new branch in the Western District town, which has rich beef and dairy industries on its doorstep and increasing areas of broadacre cropping to the north-east towards Cressy.
TTMI took over the Case IH dealership in Warrnambool late last year, with the Colac branch 110km to the east creating a natural footprint for the business.
Along with the two western Victorian branches TTMI has three branches in Gippsland and two in Tasmania, taking its total to seven.
TTMI dealer principal Jason Henry was thrilled with his company's move into the Western District.
"It's an exciting time for our business because with the addition of branches in Warrnambool and Colac, we now have complete coverage of western Victoria," he said.
Mr Henry said the company was expanding its product offering, with CNH farm machinery brands Horwood Bagshaw and Flexi-Coil for sale for the first time in Colac.
He said Horwood Bagshaw, with a factory at Mannum, SA, made a range of seeding equipment, fertiliser spreaders and laser buckets, while Flexi Coil services the larger tillage equipment market.
"This is the type of equipment that broadacre customers in this region need access to and which can make a real difference to the efficiencies and productivity of a large-scale operation."
David Gibson, national sales manager for CNH Industrial Seeding and Tillage, said they were excited to welcome the team from TTMI as the brands' representatives in south-western Victoria.
"TTMI have long been a high performing dealer and this news presents a great opportunity for our customers with access now to the two new dealership locations in Warrnambool and Colac," he said.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
