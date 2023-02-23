Pasture, livestock focus for carefully managed Rewa

THE Currans family's carefully managed 4495 hectare (11,130 acre) western NSW property Rewa has an estimated carrying capacity of 6000 dry sheep equivalents.
Located 15km east of Hermidale, 58km from Nyngan and 215km from Dubbo, the freehold property is currently running 2000 Merino ewes, 2000 crossbred mixed sex weaners and 200 cows and calves.
The property features lightly undulating red loams, with a wide variety of natural herbages and grasses as well as areas developed during the past five years with lucerne, buffel grass, sorghum, constant lovegrass and medics.
The attractive property also has about 3600ha of arable country, backed by an excellent soil base.
The Currans family has placed a heavy focus on improving pastures, in addition to beef, lamb and wool production. Oats, barley and lupins have been farmed on a seasonal basis with silage stored on farm.
Rewa is divided into 14 grazing paddocks and five holding paddocks with the fence lines, service tracks and dam drains having been graded.
There is scattered kurrajong, box, wilga and rosewood in the sheltered tree lines.
There is 5km of 60m wide laneway running through the middle of the grazing country to the shearing shed and cattle yards.
The five stand raised board shearing shed was built in 2018 and has a 25x20x8m wool room.
The 4000 head capacity steel bugle design sheep yards have a three way draft leading to a two-way undercover classing race.
The steel cattle yards are equipped with a crush, concrete loading ramp, three way pound draft, and cooler yards.
The well watered property has 15 well positioned dams and a catchment area off the Whitbarrow Creek system. The homestead is also connected to the Nyngan/Cobar town water pipeline, which can be used when needed. There is also a large dam adjacent to the homestead.
The average annual rainfall is 400mm (16 inches).
Improvements include a three bedroom homestead built in 1984 with a paved driveway leading to a double car garage. The house yard has established shade trees and a 1.8m high mesh fence.
There is also a one bedroom cottage, a 20x36m machinery/hay shed, five silos with a combined storage capacity of 400 tonnes.
Rewa will be auctioned online on AuctionsPlus by Nutrien Harcourts on March 29.
Contact David Russell, 0418 636 050, Nutrien Harcourts, Cobar.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.