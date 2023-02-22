Another big bureaucratic change has been made at the top to help prepare Australia for an animal disease outbreak.
Dr Bertie Hennecke has been appointed the nation's chief environmental biosecurity officer.
His appointment comes hot on the heels of the promotion of animal disease specialist Dr Mark Cozens as the new lead for Australia's Veterinary Emergency Plan (AUSVETPLAN).
The plan contains the nationally-agreed approach for the response to emergency animal disease incidents in Australia.
Foot and mouth, lumpy skin disease, African swine fever - these are just some of the devastating diseases testing Australia's biosecurity defences.
Dr Cozens started this month at Animal Health Australia.
Dr Hennecke spent many years at ABARES before becoming an assistant secretary at the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry.
Dr Hennecke joined the department in 2010.
Biosecurity and Compliance deputy secretary Chris Locke, said Dr Hennecke brings many years of knowledge and experience to the role.
"Dr Hennecke's background is in natural resource management, invasive species, and agricultural sciences, with almost 30 years of experience in the public service and academia in Australia," Dr Locke said.
"He also holds a PhD in Botany and a master's degree in International Agriculture.
"Dr Hennecke has held senior leadership roles in ABARES and several of the department's plant biosecurity areas.
"The role of the Chief Environmental Biosecurity Officer is to liaise between government and the community to raise awareness and build Australia's capacity to manage biosecurity risks.
"Dr Hennecke's expertise and skills will ensure he excels in this national leadership role.
Former chief environmental biosecurity officer Dr Robyn Cleland has retired from the role.
Also, in another important switch, the National Fruit Fly Council has appointed John Webster as its new chair.
Mr Webster has been managing director of Horticulture Australia Ltd (Hort Innovation), Foodbank and worked in senior management roles at Meat & Livestock Australia.
Again Mr Webster has lots of experience in biosecurity.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
