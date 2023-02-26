Kubota Australia has added new equipment to its 2023 line-up in addition to its trusted classics.
Its product range includes Krone machinery, Great Plains equipment and Kubota implements.
This year Krone is offering its fifth generation Big Pack square baler with six knotters.
Tested in Australian conditions, these square balers have the same strong performance levels with improved comfort of operation and reduced cost of ownership.
Krone product manager Ash Swayn said the latest generation sets an industry standard for high density large square baling across the world.
"The new PowerClean knotter fan system with positive pressure ensure the top and sides of the machine remains clean, allowing you to get on with the job at hand," Mr Swayn said.
"The new V knotter is now available on all gen five Big Pack Krone balers making it a game changer for the environment, but the double strength tied knot also makes it excellent for the export market.
"It leaves no tail and waste, unlike previous models with cut-off dropping to the ground."
Mr Swayn said the gen five model now had a split bale ejector.
"This means you can eject just the last bale or empty the full chamber at once, delivering higher efficiencies for farmers out in the field," he said.
Krone also has silage baling needs covered with its round baler range.
"The EasyWrap 165T trailing wrapper follows the EasyWrap 150 model, delivering a high capacity machine to power through. The two arms are reversible and orbit around the bale at up to 40 revolutions per minute," Mr Swayn said.
"With the loading arm adjusting without tools, a lower centre of gravity ensuring stability in sloping fields and position controlled wrapping arms which provide perfect overlaps behind the tractor, the new EasyWrap 165T fully automatic silage wrapper has never been easier."
Krone's new mowing range provides farmers with machinery tough enough to cut through any task.
"The new ECTC Connect allows you to connect two ECTC400 (four metre) or ECTC500 (5m) trailed mowers to the rear in combination with the new ECF400 - 4m front mower, delivering up to 14m cutting width," Mr Swayn said.
"The mowers can be operated simultaneously or individually from the cab via the control box, making this product a game-changer for large scale mowing jobs."
In 2023 Great Plains is offering two-year warranty across its tillage, seeding and Spartan range.
The Great Plains range includes a complete offering of minimum-till and no-till seed drills up to 9m working width as well as vertical tillage solutions.
The Max Chisel vertical tillage implement has two opposing tows of individually mounted 610mm Samurai edge discs, which cut residue and aggressively mix the top 100mm to 125mm of soil.
Able to tackle tough conditions, the heavy-duty toggle trip shanks with 1111kg of horizontal trip force work up to 305mm deep, mixing the soil and fracturing density layers.
The angled chopper reels size residue and pull dirt into the shank voids to achieve a uniform finish.
Kubota's pre-season range includes mulchers, rotary cutters, reversible plough, disc spreaders, compact discs, vegetable planters, power harrows and seeding and precision planters.
"We have the most comprehensive range of hay and forage implements in the market that are world class in operation and provide the best value for money," Mr Swayn said.
