A $2 MILLION grains research facility, set to play a key role in investigating the latest science in terms of plant breeding, soil science and crop nutrition, has opened at Wagga Wagga.
The new Wagga Wagga Agricultural Research Facility, a joint investment between the Grains Research and Development Corporation and the NSW Department of Primary Industries, opened last week as part of the Grains Agronomy and Pathology Partnership between GRDC and NSW DPI.
NSW DPI director general, Scott Hansen was excited at the potential of the facility.
"This new world class facility will improve our efficiencies and increase our capacity to conduct valuable research and development that will support the grains industry and our primary producers into the future," he said.
"The new research facility consists of innovative light and temperature-controlled growth rooms, a biosecurity chamber, advanced cold storage solutions, pulse and cereal preparation stations, technical facilities and laboratories.
GRDC managing director Nigel Hart said facilities such as the WWARF were critical to ensure researchers across the country had the infrastructure and technology to deliver high quality research to support Australian grain growers.
"We have some of the best researchers and technicians in the world working here and to continue to attract and retain these quality specialists we need to have the best infrastructure and equipment," he said.
GRDC and the NSW government invested a million dollars each for the project.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
