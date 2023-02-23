An outback town in the Northern Territory is on flood alert today after the wet season finally delivered on its earlier promise.
Katherine, a town of about 10,000 people and about three hours south of Darwin, has been told today the town could flood if the rain continues.
Katherine has recorded around 170mm in the past five days.
The wet season across the Top End has been hit and miss this year since TC Ellie meandered across the north at the end of last year dropping huge amounts of rain, and devastating the Kimberley region.
The arrival of another monsoon trough is causing storms from Western Australia right across to Queensland.
Katherine locals are understandably anxious about flooding after the town was almost wiped out in the disaster of 1988.
The town council now has a webcam permanently fixed on a century-old railway bridge, adjacent to the road bridge, which gauges the height of the Katherine River to provide an early warning system.
As minor flooding continues at Nitmiluk, upstream of the town at the famous gorge, the Bureau of Meteorology has issued a warning saying the Katherine River is expected to reach minor flood level overnight.
Minor flooding is already occurring in other areas.
Heavy rainfall is forecast for the town over the next two to three days.
The river at the Katherine high level bridge is currently at 13.63m and rising, but still below minor flood level.
The bureau said the river may reach the minor flood level of 16m overnight, Thursday into Friday.
The river rises fast and also falls just as fast.
The 1988 flood reached a level of 20.4 metres and was declared a natural disaster.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
