LIFE without glyphosate, seasonal weather forecasts after three consecutive La Ninas and managing long-term paddock fertility will be some of the thought provoking topics discussed at tomorrow's Birchip Cropping Group trials review day.
The members-only event, starting at 9am at the Birchip Leisure Centre, will feature speakers such as Agriculture Victoria climate agronomist Dale Grey, long-time grains researcher Harm van Rees and crop nutrition expert Rob Norton.
Mr Grey will discuss data in regards to what has happened in other years following three La Ninas.
"Three La Ninas is not common, in fact there is no history of four in a row," he said.
"It would be unprecedent but that's not to say it can't happen."
He will also take a forensic look at the climate drivers that led to the heavy rain throughout much of eastern Australia in spring.
"Three out of the four climate drivers were in the wet phase in spring, in addition, we also had record warm ocean temperatures to the north of us."
"By definition, if you have record warm ocean temperatures, you have record evaporation and if you get the right weather triggers to draw the moisture down, you get record rainfall which is exactly what we saw."
Associate Professor Norton will discuss the theme 'There Is No Such Thing As A Free Lunch' in terms of crop nutrition and the impact big crops have on soil fertility, while Dr van Rees will present on the findings from a global research trip into attitudes towards glyphosate.
"With nutrients, particularly phosphorus [P], you have to replace what's gone out the gate otherwise soil P reserves run down, and this is often one important part of soil fertility," Ass Prof Norton explained.
Another highlight of the day will be the awarding of the Harm van Rees award, only presented four times since its inception in 2007.
The award is given to a farmer, researcher, agronomist or industry individual who has made a significant contribution to agriculture in the region.
Previous winners include St Arnaud district farming pioneer Allen Postlethwaite, legendary Mallee extension agronomist Rob Sonogan, breeder Tony Rathjen, who was responsible for creating the popular wheat varieties Frame and Yitpi and canola pathologist Steve Marcroft for his efforts to minimise canola disease.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
