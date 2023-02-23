Farm Online
Home/Politics

Second round of soil carbon innovation grants open

Updated February 23 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 4:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The next round of the $50 million National Soil Carbon Innovation Challenge is now underway. Picture by Gabriel Jimenez on Unsplash.

The Albanese Government has today released round two of the $50 million National Soil Carbon Innovation Challenge, which will support industry and researchers to develop and trial lower-cost, reliable and accurate technological solutions for measuring soil carbon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.