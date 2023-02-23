Farm Online
Home/Cropping
Watch

Condamine farmer's 13-year, 3000ha levelling program shows results

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
February 24 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Hamilton family farm west of Condamine could be mistaken for the surface of the moon from a distance.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brandon Long

Brandon Long

Queensland Country Life journalist

Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.