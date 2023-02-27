Farm Online
Home/Property

Dunroamin constructed with no expense spared

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
February 27 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

DUNROAMIN is a 114 hectare (282 acre) lifestyle property with an impressive recently constructed four bedroom home where no expense has been spared.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.