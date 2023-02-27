Dunroamin constructed with no expense spared

DUNROAMIN is a 114 hectare (282 acre) lifestyle property with an impressive recently constructed four bedroom home where no expense has been spared.
Located at Booral south east of Hervey Bay in Queensland, the tranquil property is situated minutes from the beach and and a boat ramp, providing excellent access to and K'gari (Fraser Island).
Described as a 'forever home', the impressive 492 square metre residence constructed in 2021 by George Hedges Construction is positioned to look across the irrigated farmland.
Highlights of the quality built home with polished timber floors throughout include a spacious master suite with walk-in robe and ensuite, a chef's kitchen, a huge walk-in pantry, and separate dining and living areas.
There is also a study, theatre room, a 9x10m undercover entertainment deck, a kid's rumpus room, and an double garage with a mudroom.
The fenced property also features a 300m centre pivot irrigator. The 60ha (150 acres) of cultivation can be used to produce hay, turf, or other crops.
The property also has an an eight bay 12x34m shed with 4.5m doors and a concrete floor, a set of portable steel cattle yards, three dams and a gravel pit.
Dunroamin will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Brisbane on March 24.
Contact Jez McNamara, 0427 270 280, or Tom Manns, 0407 497 173, Ray White Rural.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.