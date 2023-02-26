The former chairman of one of Australia's oldest family-owned real estate firms has died.
Many tributes have been posted already for Max Raine, the third generation Raine family member to lead agency Raine and Horne.
Mr Raine passed away aged 91 in Sydney on Wednesday.
He joined the family business of Raine and Horne at age 18, rising through the ranks to become chairman in 1973.
Mr Raine remained an active leader within the firm until his retirement in 2011.
Raine and Horne was founded by Tom Raine and Joseph Horne in Sydney in 1883.
The fast-growing business launched a franchising business model in the 1970s and now has offices in Queensland, South Australia, Northern Territory, Tasmania, Victoria and Western Australia.
It has also established "numerous" offices globally.
The current executive chairman is Max's son Angus.
Born in 1931, Max Raine attended Sydney Grammar, Sydney.
Mr Raine was a key innovator in Australia's real estate industry, pioneering the growth of suburban real estate offices in the late 1960s and introducing franchising to the property industry in the 1970s.
Under Mr Raine's guidance, Raine and Horne became a leading brand in Australia and internationally.
Today more than 3000 people globally are part of the Raine and Horne Group, which sold $10 billion worth of real estate and managed over 120,000 properties worldwide in 2022.
Raine and Horne Group director Brian Reid said: "The real estate industry has lost one of its most forceful and influential advocates with the passing of Max Raine.
"Max was a driving force in the generational change that saw the emergence of national franchising businesses in the 1970s and 1980s."
Under Mr Raine's stewardship, the Raine and Horne brand grew to more than 300 offices across Australia.
He also pioneered the first overseas franchised offices by launching a network in Malaysia in the late 1980s.
"Max could see the continuing sophistication of the commercial property market along with the emergence of listed property trusts and launched Raine and Horne Commercial in 1984 as a separate brand that boasts 36 offices around Australia today," Mr Reid said.
"During his leadership, Max was responsible for lobbying the government and was constantly quoted in the media resulting in many changes to the industry and legislation.
"I know many people in the past would have received one of Max's penned handwritten letters to suggest some alternative to an opinion they might have expressed, or of course, to congratulate them on an anniversary or a birthday," he said.
"He was also prolific in his letters to offices who had achieved a positive mention in the press. Many of our principals still have these handwritten letters today."
Mr Raine served on many boards and committees including the City Branch of the Real Estate Institute of NSW, Council of Auctioneers Education Committee, Corporate Committee of the Building Owners and Managers Association, Anglican Retirement Villages Foundation, Barnardos and Edina Retirement Villages.
Mr Raine is survived by his wife Susan, children Rebecca, Julia, Georgina, and Angus.
Angus Raine said of his father: "There is a hole left in my family that will eventually repair but will never be replaced.
"At our upcoming state and national awards, we are celebrating 140 years of our business success, and now we will also celebrate my father's life too."
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.