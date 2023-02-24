Have a close look at what these crooked Goulburn Valley farmers didn't want anyone to see.
Illegal tobacco crops.
The go-to crop for today's crafty criminal trying to dodge those hefty Australian taxes and make a mint.
And farmers are many times their unwitting allies in their crooked schemes, leasing parts of their land for a quick buck.
Often times, the farmland owner expresses surprise to law enforcement officers about what was growing on their land.
These raids have uncovered more than 16 hectares of illegal tobacco in Victoria's north with an estimated excise value of more than $31 million.
A member of the public tipped authorities off to the massive haul.
Victoria Police later found more than 14ha of illicit tobacco at Nathalia property and about two hectares at Katunga, 30km to the north-east.
The Australian Taxation Office, with the support of the police, have since seized and destroyed the tobacco.
"Organised criminals utilise small producers and farmers to grow Illicit tobacco to benefit their network," tax office assistant commissioner Jade Hawkins said.
"Criminals use illicit tobacco as a cash crop to fund other illegal activities."
The peak growing season for illegal tobacco is between November and May.
Ms Hawkins urged the community to keep watch for unusual farm works, earthworks along creeks and riverbeds, and leafy plant crops that resembled kale, cabbage or corn.
Growing tobacco is illegal in Australia and growers can face up to 10 years in prison and fines of more than $412,000.
It has been illegal to grow tobacco in Australia for more than a decade. Penalties for growing, selling or possessing illicit tobacco are significant. If convicted, criminals may face up to 10 years' imprisonment, a fine of at least $412,500, or both.
Since January 2022, multiple illicit tobacco crops throughout rural Victoria have been seized and destroyed.
If you suspect that someone is storing illicit tobacco in your community, you can report it anonymously to the ATO by completing the tip-off form, www.ato.gov.au/tipoff, or phoning 1800 060062.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
