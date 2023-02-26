Farm Online

Inland waterway drownings pass 900 for 10-year period

By Phoebe Loomes
February 26 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There were 924 drownings in inland waterways between 2011 and 2021, new research shows. (Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS)

More than 900 people have lost their lives in Australia's dams, creeks, lakes and rivers in a decade, with men vastly over represented in the number of deaths.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.