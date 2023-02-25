Farm Online

Indigenous pastoralists in the Kimberley use drought and biosecurity training in the wake of ex-Tropical Cyclone Ellie.

Brooke Littlewood
By Brooke Littlewood
February 25 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Saltwater Country founder and Yawuru/Bunuba woman Cara Peek said through the young Indigenous trainees and workers refreshed current skills or learned new ones. Picture by Steph Coombes

THERE'S irony in the fact indigenous pastoralists are putting newly-acquired biosecurity and drought resilience training to the test in the Kimberley.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brooke Littlewood

Brooke Littlewood

Journalist

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.