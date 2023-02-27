Sheep farmers from Wales are the latest to complain about the impact of free trade deals on meat sales.
But last year's trade figures reveal they have little to fear from Australia's yet-to-be-signed pact with the UK government.
Australia has slipped to third place behind New Zealand and Ireland as major importers of sheepmeat to the UK.
The Republic of Ireland has remained in the European Union and has kept out of these post-Brexit trade deals.
Overall sheepmeat imports to the UK were up 17 per cent for 2022 to 54,300 tonnes worth just over A$607 million which is what has alarmed the Welsh farmers..
Australia's two major sheepmeat markets are the US and China, worth more than a billion dollars each.
The UK struggles to enter Australia's top 10 export markets for volume or price.
The big issue for the Welsh is the large amount of frozen legs of lamb from New Zealand, which has a similar trade agreement to that of Australia.
Frozen lamb accounted for 86pc per cent of the total New Zealand fresh and frozen sheepmeat imports, whereas in 2021 the equivalent figure was 57pc.
Ireland boosted its exports four-fold mostly with fresh boneless product.
The total volume of fresh and frozen beef imported to the UK in 2022 stood at 233,300 tonnes - a slight decrease of four per cent on the year.
The rise in lamb imports during September and November last year, has alarmed the Farmers' Union of Wales.
Other UK farming groups like the National Sheep Association have also expressed fears over the UK-Australia trade deal.
The rise in imports should serve as a stark warning to the UK government, the farmers' union said.
Domestic prime lamb prices have fallen and are now trending below the five year average despite buoyant markets during the pandemic, the union says.
FUW president Glyn Roberts said: "Ministers, MPs and Lords who were supportive of the UK Government's liberal approach to trade negotiations with New Zealand and Australia argued at the time that the Welsh sheep industry should not be concerned as those countries were well below the existing import quota limits and this was unlikely to change.
"We warned then that this was a nave or deliberately misleading point of view that failed to take account of how global markets, exchange rates and other factors could rapidly change, leading to increases in import volumes that have a negative impact on UK markets."
Mr Roberts said the UK's trade trade deals with New Zealand and Australia will phase out import limits for key Welsh products altogether, with few safeguards for Welsh producers.
"These deals are seen as laughably liberal by other countries given the vanishingly small benefits the government's own figures show they are likely to bring for the UK economy," he said.
Mr Roberts said the farmers' union wanted the UK government to revise its policy on international trade and place UK food security and standards at the top of its agenda.
"The Government's own impact analyses make it clear that these deals will see production and prices undermined, with losses of hundreds of millions for the food and farming sector under certain scenarios.
"Such losses would be severely compounded if similarly liberal trade deals are signed with other countries we are currently negotiating with and may seek trade deals with in future," he said.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
