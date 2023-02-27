PRODUCTIVE 626 hectare (1546 acre) Central West NSW farming and grazing property Riversteen has been listed at $6 million - about $9585/ha ($3881/acre).
Offered by Vernon and Helen Troy, the very well improved property had been scheduled to go to auction on February 24.
Selling agent Josh Keefe, Agri Rural NSW, said there had been good interest during the six week marketing campaign, particularly from existing landholders wanting to expand and relocate.
"We have come into a slowing bank approval process and ability of purchasers to participate with the scheduled auction," Mr Keefe said.
"With buyers not being in financial position to proceed for our scheduled auction, we decided to place a asking price of $6m."
has excellent working infrastructure and been progressively improved with clover and ryegrass pastures.
Located at Hovells Creek, about 30 minutes drive from Cowra and 45 minutes from Boorowa, about 60 per cent of the property is described as arable.
There are 16 very well fenced paddocks.
Water is supplied by 20 dams, a frontage to Hovells Creek, and a bore that reticulates to a trough network.
Riversteen has a 30x19m four stand, raised board shearing shed with a large undercover storage area and bathroom and kitchenette facilities.
The steel sheep yards have a 16m dual race.
The 140 head capacity steel cattle yards have a crush and loading ramp.
The modernised four bedroom home is surrounded by established gardens.
The spacious home has ducted air-conditioning and woodfire heating, with the verandahs taking advantage of the picturesque views.
There is also a double lock up garage and guests' accommodation with an ensuite.
Other improvements include two 18x9m machinery sheds, four 40 tonne self emptying silos, plus a 100t flat bottom silo.
Contact Josh Keefe, 0436 926 866, Agri Rural NSW.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.