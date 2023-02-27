Federal Labor faces defeat on signature climate policy and a blowout in industrial emissions if negotiations on a rejigged safeguard mechanism fail.
Grattan Institute energy director Tony Wood said it was important for new projects to be included in the overall emissions cap and for carbon offsets to have integrity for the mechanism to work.
"There can be no 'get out of jail free' cards on any of that, otherwise the whole thing falls over," he told a parliamentary inquiry on Monday.
The mechanism sets emissions limits for all facilities with more than 100,000 tonnes of annual greenhouse gas emissions, including carbon and methane.
Under a draft bill, emissions by refineries, smelters and other industrial facilities covered by the regime must reduce by an overall 4.9 per cent each year to 2030, and can use new technology and carbon credits to do so.
Industrial plants that do more than they have to, and outperformed the pollution limits, would be issued new taxpayer-funded safeguard mechanism credits as a reward.
The proposed changes come after industrial emissions rose under the mechanism set up by the former coalition government, instead of being capped as intended.
Companies would face an initial cost of $17 a tonne and a long-run carbon price of around $100 out to 2050 under the rejigged mechanism, according to Grattan energy and climate expert Alison Reeve.
But the institute said direct impacts on household electricity, gas, and petrol prices were likely to be negligible.
Mr Wood said there was also a role for significant government funding to help bring down the costs of new technology, particularly in steel, aluminium and cement.
"We know there are technologies but they're still quite expensive, and we don't want to lose those industries," he said.
The mechanism is a key plank of the Albanese government's climate policy, along with an overhaul of the electricity grid to achieve 82 per cent renewable generation by 2030.
Greens leader Adam Bandt has made his party's support conditional on a ban on new coal and gas projects.
Other critics say proposed changes will siphon capital into the carbon offset industry at the expense of investment in renewable energy and genuine emissions reduction.
Carbon Market Institute CEO John Connor warns against the blanket dismissal of carbon credits, arguing they are a vital tool alongside the decarbonisation of industry.
"While it may not perfect, this policy framework is an important step forward following a decade of climate change policy uncertainty," he said.
Labor intends to pass it by late March and is simultaneously working with industry groups on detailed rules to allow implementation on July 1.
The opposition has vowed to oppose the legislation, meaning Labor will require the support of the Greens and two independent Senators.
If it doesn't pass, industrial emissions are expected to continue to rise.
Australian Associated Press
