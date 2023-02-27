Balara Waters sold before auction

SOUTH West Slopes property Balara Waters has sold before auction in line with recent strong property sales.
Located on the Murrumbidgee River at Gobarralong north east of Gundagai, the 210 hectare (519 acre) property had been scheduled to go to auction with Webster Nolan Real Estate on April 4.
The actual sale price has not been disclosed.
Structural improvements on the property are limited to a three stand shearing shed with sheep and cattle yards attached.
A number of impressive building sites are also located on the property, which has power connected.
The marketing of Balara Waters was handled by David Nolan from Webster Nolan Real Estate.
