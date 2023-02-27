Australian wool is headed for a strong selling season in 2023.
A bullish Australian Wool Innovation says its global network of offices are all reporting positive signs for wool in the year ahead.
AWI chief executive John Roberts said there was "a real sense" 2023 will be better then the last year.
Much of the optimism comes from China's relaxation of its zero-COVID policy which led to weak demand and a dampener on prices last year.
Australia exports most of its clip to China for processing.
The wool industry is one of Australian agriculture's most exposed sectors due to its heavy reliance on a small number of early-stage processing destinations.
Australia exported an average of $3.8 billion of wool between 2017-18 and 2019-20. Reduced production and the pandemic led to wool exports falling to $2.7 billion in 2020-21.
The Australian sheep flock is tipped to reach 78.75 million head this year, the biggest since 2007.
The market intelligence gathered by AWI provides a telling signal for the short-term at least.
AWI works on behalf of Australian woolgrowers around the world including in China, India, Vietnam, Japan, Korea, Europe, the UK and the United States with processors, manufacturers, and brands.
"Our team in China has told us that a high degree of normalcy has returned after the two-month long Omicron outbreak," Mr Roberts said.
"Most of the textile mills have been operating at full capacity since early January.
"The country's GDP is set to bounce back and accordingly the level of optimism remains high among Chinese consumers."
Mr Roberts said more than half of those surveyed by AWI believe their household income will increase over the next five years.
China is not only the major processor of Australian wool, its people are big users of wool as well.
"With around 40 per cent of Australian greasy wool consumed by domestic consumers in China - that optimism should flow through to more sales," Mr Roberts said.
In Italy, the AWI partnership with Prada Luna Rossa for the next America's Cup has led to more than 15 other brands to approach it to use wool in more sporting and outdoor wear, he said.
In Japan, the most recent winter campaign yielded a significant 12.9 per cent uplift in sales of the partner's wool category, totaling $26 million in sales.
Mr Roberts said wool's eco-credentials, particularly it's biodegradability have resonated with Japanese consumers.
"There has been renewed buying interest this year for Australian wool out of India as key mills plan expansion. The recent free trade agreement between Australia and India is another spur for activity."
He said the recent launch of the Circle Sportswear supernatural runner with 65pc Australian merino wool and completely biodegradable sole has prompted other brands to explore having AWI's marketing arm The Woolmark Company logo on their items.
Last year's "Wear Wool, Not Fossil Fuel" campaign continues to resonate with consumers wanting a top-quality natural fibre instead of synthetics.
Mr Roberts said billboards in Times Square, New York and Piccadilly Circus, London showcased the difference between wool and synthetics in dramatic fashion.
"Taken together these are positive signs but as the last few years have shown us there are no guarantees of success."
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
