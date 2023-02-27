Farm Online
AWI's global offices make a bold prediction for strong wool selling year, thanks to China

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated February 27 2023 - 1:45pm, first published 1:30pm
Chinese textile mills are back operating at full capacity, AWI says.

Australian wool is headed for a strong selling season in 2023.

