As is usually the case in late summer and autumn, there has been minimal change in the medium - and longer - term climate models in the past couple of weeks.
It also must be remembered that recent history indicates the accuracy of predictive modelling is generally lower for long-range forecasts made during this time of year.
As a result, any outlooks that extend past autumn should be viewed with caution.
That said, all models continue to indicate that sea surface temperatures (SSTs) in the central Pacific Ocean will warm further but remain at neutral levels (neither La Nina nor El Nino) until at least later in autumn.
However, while the sea surface temperature patterns have returned to the neutral range, the atmospheric patterns are continuing to lag.
The 30 day running mean of the Southern Oscillation Index (SOI) is still around +10 or remaining well within the La Nina range (anything over +7 for extended times). Nevertheless, it is slowly coming down.
An extended period with a synoptic weather patterns not favouring rain events is continuing, despite at least a weak La Nina is persisting.
With this synoptic pattern high pressure ridging to the south of the continent quickly ridges up the NSW coast as it moves from the eastern Great Australian Bight into the southern Tasman.
This prevents deeper easterly flows developing which are needed to bring moisture over SE Australia, and this is especially important when the current patterns are also preventing significant moisture drifting south from the tropics.
An active monsoon is occurring in tropical Australia, which normally would see occasional intrusions of moist air further south, but this is not happening at the moment.
All such patterns currently occurring have the potential for major change in March, but such a change is showing no signs of occurring in the next week to 10 days.
So a weak (1) a weak La Nina persists; (2) the south the Southern Annular Mode (SAM) is likely to average out neutral or be slightly positive for a while before "dipping" into negative in mid-autumn and (3) sea surface temps (SSTs) remain above normal around SE Australia as well as in the Coral Sea and around the west and north-west of Australia.
Above average SSTs can result in greater evaporation, higher humidity, increased cloudiness in adjacent coastal parts.
These three factors would indicate the potential for at least average rainfall to persist in the first half of autumn but as SSTs cool, the La Nina fades and SAM is occasionally negative the prospect for extended periods of stable weather will increase.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.