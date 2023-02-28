Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Ashtaney takes win at annual Jersey competition

Kiara Stacey
By Kiara Stacey
Updated March 1 2023 - 4:22pm, first published February 28 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mount Compass Jersey Competition judge Gavin Newman, Meadows, SA, with winner of the class one and two best heifer and best group in class two, Ashtaney's Andrew Koch, Moculta. Picture supplied.

Heifers picked to form the showing team at Mount Pleasant, SA, show in the coming weeks were crowned the best on display across the Mount Compass Jersey Cattle Club Competition last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kiara Stacey

Kiara Stacey

Journalist

Journalist for Stock Journal. Kiara was in classified sales at Stock Journal before joining the editorial team in 2021. Kiara completed a Bachelor of Communication (journalism) at Deakin University the year prior.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.