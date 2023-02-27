Queensland emergency services received an alleged threat from man wanting $5 million or he would light a bushfire somewhere in the state.
The extortion demand was allegedly made in October last year, it has been revealed.
Queensland emergency services told police they had received an online message in October demanding the money be transferred by crypto currency within three days or a bushfire would be lit.
That message was allegedly traced back to Victoria.
Detectives from Victoria's Cybercrime Squad yesterday charged a 27-year-old man over the alleged threat.
A Victorian Police spokesman said no money was paid and the threat was not carried out.
Detectives searched the man's address last week in the Melbourne suburb of Bundoora where they claimed to have seized a number of items including two computers and a phone.
The man was placed under arrest yesterday.
The man has since been charged with extortion with threat to endanger life, threat to destroy/damage property, possess drug of dependence and fail to provide information under warrant.
He has been bailed to face Heidelberg Magistrates' Court on August 1.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
