Police claim an extortion demand was made for $5 million or bushfire would be lit in Queensland

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated February 28 2023 - 10:33am, first published 10:30am
A Melbourne man allegedly made an online threat to light a bushfire in Queensland in October last year.

Queensland emergency services received an alleged threat from man wanting $5 million or he would light a bushfire somewhere in the state.

