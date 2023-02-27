Jemalong offers irrigation, cropping and grazing on a $85 million-plus scale

HIGHLY productive Lachlan Valley NSW property Jemalong Station is on the market, with price expectations in the above $85 million range.
Located near Forbes, the 13,498 hectares (33,354 acres) property is currently used to grfaow high value crops including cotton, winter cereals and oilseeds and fodder in addition to running cattle, sheep and prime lambs.
Jemalong has significant irrigation developments including 331ha under centre pivot irrigators, 805ha under linear move irrigators and 524ha of flood/border check irrigation.
The irrigation development is backed by 2580 megalitres of Upper Lachlan alluvial groundwater and 1134ML of Lachlan River general security water delivered by the Jemalong Irrigation Scheme.
Comprising of grey chocolate, red clay and sandy clay loams, the property also has 9995ha of dryland cropping and perennial pastures and 1562ha of additional grazing country.
Owned by Optifarm and and managed by Customised Farm Management, the operation has achieved consistent yields of 12 bales/ha for cotton, 6t/ha for wheat and 2.5t/ha for canola.
Livestock facilities include a six stand shearing shed, four sets of livestock yards, an integrated water system, and laneways for the efficient movement of livestock.
There are also machinery sheds, a workshop, a new 5500t grain storage complex, and other storage for grain and fertiliser.
Jemalong homestead is set in established grounds with a frontage to the Lachlan River.
There is also substantial residential infrastructure for staff and seasonal workers.
The property is also home to the Forbes Polo Club.
Jemalong Station is being sold by LAWD through an expressions of interest process, which closes on April 5.
Contact Danny Thomas, 439 349 977, Ian Robertson, 0429 939 949, Erica Semmens, 0419 714 039, LAWD.
