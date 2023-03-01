A good-size organic vineyard in the sought-after McLaren Vale wine region is for sale.
Hiltop Vineyards is located on just over 80 hectares (198 acres) on four titles with about 59ha (146 acres) developed to commercial wine grapes.
The vineyards are certified organic by NASAA.
The property was established in 1996 by David Paxton for a syndicate of investors based in Victoria.
Plantings are predominantly premium red wine varietals including Shiraz (32ha) and Cabernet Sauvignon (24ha), with a smaller area (2ha) grafted to popular European varietals, Tempranillo, Vermentino, Fiano, Aglianico and Nero d'Avola.
Agents from Colliers Agribusiness said Hiltop was a high-value premium vineyard which has consistently produced A-Grade Shiraz and B-Grade Cabernet Sauvignon.
The property includes 111 megalitres of water entitlements.
Reclaimed water entitlement is (WBWC) 54 megalitres with 57 megalitres of underground water on two licences.
Improvements include an attractive three-bedroom stone home with landscaped gardens and views to the Mt Lofty Ranges.
The vineyard operation also has extensive shedding.
The property is about 42km from the Adelaide CBD and less than 10km from the McLaren Vale township.
The sale of Hiltop Vineyards provides buyers a rare opportunity to acquire a high-quality McLaren Vale vineyard, agents said.
Hiltop Vineyards is offered for expressions of interest closing March 30.
Colliers wine industry specialists Tim Altschwager and Nick Goode have been appointed to handle the sale.
No price range was offered for the sale of the property.
"We are delighted to offer this stunning property to the market and expect it will generate strong enquiry from wine industry participants, investors and potentially lifestyle buyers seeking to acquire a picturesque McLaren property with significant income from the premium vineyard plantings," Mr Goode said.
For more information contact Tim Altschwager on 0408 814699 or Nick Goode on 0430 302825.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
