Farm Online
Home/Machinery

New Holland Pro-Belt series baler receives AE50 award

March 4 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Holland's Pro-Belt series baler received an AE50 award last December.

NSW farmer and hay and silage contractor Stephen Feuerherdt has boosted his output by at least a third across his operations since upgrading to a New Holland Pro-Belt 165 rotor cutter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Machinery

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.