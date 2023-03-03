NSW farmer and hay and silage contractor Stephen Feuerherdt has boosted his output by at least a third across his operations since upgrading to a New Holland Pro-Belt 165 rotor cutter.
Mr Feuerherdt runs a 1659-hectare mixed farming operation including sheep, cattle, wheat, barley, lucerne and cereal hay at Culcairn alongside his contract business.
He trialled the Pro-Belt 165 rotor cutter during the 2021 baling season, describing it as 'a contractor's machine' and was so impressed with its performance he purchased his own for the 2022 season.
"It was a pretty tough season with lots of disruption; a lot of canola and cereal crops were affected by heavy rain and flooding, but we still managed a good average," he said.
"With the new Pro-Belt baler we were able to make up for lost time, putting through an extra 10 to15 bales an hour over the previous baler."
Mr Feuerherdt said with the disrupted season there was a backlog of customers, but they were able to achieve results quicker and get the timing right for clients.
"With such a wet season we had trouble getting on paddocks for hay, a lot of farmers were not willing to take the risk leaving it to sit for seven to 10 days to dry," he said.
"So, a lot opted for silage and the Pro-Belt was able to handle even the heaviest wet silage crops."
The versatility, durability, and high performance of the Pro-Belt series variable chamber round balers led to the machine receiving an AE50 award last December.
Run by the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers, the AE50 awards honour innovation in product development for agricultural, food, and biological systems.
New Holland fodder conservation hay and forage product segment manager Sune Nielsen said he expected to see increased demand for good quality hay coming into 2023.
"There's a lot of optimism for 2023 because there wasn't a lot of hay produced last year," Mr Nielson said.
"If we get the right weather conditions coming into spring, we can expect a big hay season driven by the lack of good quality hay from 2022.
"There's not a lot of storage around in sheds, any good hay that is around is getting sold directly out of the paddock."
Mr Nielson said it would also be interesting to see what the export market would do in the coming season as there had been a downturn over the past couple of years.
Like the domestic market, he anticipated exporters would be keen to see an increased volume of cereal crops planted to supply these markets.
