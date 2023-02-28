Farm Online

Plight of Australian cold chain operator rings alarms bells

By Kaaren Morrissey
February 28 2023 - 6:00pm
The TWU says transport operators are being left to fend for themselves in a broken market. (Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS)

The financial woes impacting Australia's largest cold chain transport operator is yet another sign that many local businesses are doing it tough going into 2023.

