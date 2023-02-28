The production value of Australia's horticulture industry has grown by $6.15 billion since 2012/13, new data released by Hort Innovation shows.
The new data is part of the latest edition of the Horticulture Statistics Handbook, developed by Freshlogic on behalf of Hort Innovation, which was released this week.
The handbook includes information on 75 different horticulture categories across fruit, vegetables, nuts, and greenlife.
Hort Innovation CEO Brett Fifield said an analysis of the Horticulture Statistics Handbook since 2012/13 shows growth in both horticulture production volumes and values.
"Australia is producing 850,000 additional tonnes of produce than we were in 2012/13, and the annual value of horticulture production is up $6.15b compared to the same period. This means the industry has added, on average, around $680 million in value every year for the past decade," Mr Fifield said.
"In 2021/22, the production value of Australia's horticulture industry grew to $15.62B, with the total production value of Australia's horticulture industry growing steadily by $381.3M (2.5 per cent)."
AUSVEG CEO Michael Coote said that while the long-term growth in the vegetable industry has been impressive, the industry has recently been struggling with weather events, higher production costs and labour shortages.
"Weather events, labour shortages and supply chain issues have impacted production volumes of many vegetables, which has been challenging for growers," said Mr Coote.
"High production costs and challenges in sourcing labour have also significantly impacted growers' bottom lines, so while the overall production value of many lines is higher than previous years, the profitability of many growers is lower as these increases have not been enough to meet increases in costs.
"It is also important to put this data into perspective, with much of the publicised shortages and supply issues with many vegetable lines occurring late in the data period or in the subsequent financial year.
"That being said, when looking at the longer-term growth of the sector, both production volumes and production values have grown strongly, which is a great sign for the ongoing viability of the vegetable industry and for Australian Horticulture more generally."
Australian Table Grape Association CEO Jeff Scott said the increase in the table grape production value was a significant result given the challenges of the past couple of years.
"As an industry, we export around 70 per cent of our product. The past couple of years have presented huge challenges in getting our product to international markets, including transport and logistics issues, as well as lower consumer confidence in some international markets," Mr Scott said.
"The industry has really defied the odds and I'm pleased we're seeing an upswing in the industry's value."
The Horticulture Statistics Handbook is released each February and captures the previous financial year's data.
The user-friendly guide includes figures on national and state-level production values and volumes, exports and imports, processing volumes, fresh supply, retail and food service distribution.
More data and insights from the 2021/2022 handbook include:
The full handbook (PDF and online tableau tool) is available at: www.horticulture.com.au/hort-stats-handbook
