Horticulture Statistics Handbook: Australian horticulture grows by $6.15 billion within a decade

March 1 2023 - 7:00am
Hort Innovation CEO Brett Fifield.

The production value of Australia's horticulture industry has grown by $6.15 billion since 2012/13, new data released by Hort Innovation shows.

