THE 1080 hectare (2670 acre) Snowy Mountains district property Caringa has sold at a Ray White Rural auction for $2.725 million - about $2523/ha ($1021/acre).
Located about a 20 minute drive from Cooma, the property features 12 large, well fenced paddocks with cocksfoot, clover and native grasses growing in the fertile basalt soil.
Caringa has a good balance of native gums that provide shelter for livestock during winter and shade during the summer months
In addition to strategically located dams across the property, water is also supplied from Granny's Flat Creek, which traverses the property.
Improvements include a three bedroom home in need of some care, steel and timber cattle yards, a three stand shearing shed with yards, machinery shed, workshop, hay sheds, and two silos.
The property has not stocked in more than two years and is described ready for immediate occupation.
The marketing of Caringa was handled by Chris Malone and Mellisa Meli from Ray White Rural.
