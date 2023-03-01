Farm Online
Common language for describing livestock in new guidelines

March 1 2023 - 1:00pm
Livestock language spelt out

An independent expert group, chaired by Meat & Livestock Australia has created a new document that sets out a common language of terminology to describe livestock for the Australian beef industry.

