Farm Online
Home/Beef

China's hunger for beef delivers opportunity and volatility: Rabobank

March 2 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
China's reopening will offer business opportunities for beef exporters, but also generate volatility in the global market, Rabobank reports. Picture by Shutterstock.

The recent removal of COVID restrictions in China opens opportunities for Australian exporters to tap into changes in Chinese beef consumption, Rabobank says in a newly-released report.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.