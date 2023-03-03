Silvan Australia has upgraded a product in its trailed sprayer line-up.
The 2500 and 3000 litre Paddock Pak sprayers are equipped with a fully galvanised 18 metre boom.
In addition to being galvanised for protection against corrosion, the self-levelling boom now includes hydraulic tilt and fold, and lift and parallelogram suspension.
Other features of the Paddock Pak include a choice of PTO or hydraulic pump, along with four different axle and tyre options.
A Polytuff impact resistant polyethylene spray tank complete with a calibrated fill sight line mounted on a galvanised chassis are also a feature of the sprayers.
Read more:
Both are fitted with a 100L capacity fresh water tank mounted forward on the chassis for tank flushing or hand washing for operator safety.
Four different control options are available from a three section Silvamatic electric controller, a Bravo automatic spray rate controller, a Bravo 400S spray controller with guidance or the ISOBUS compatible IBX100.
Other options ex-factory include two different foam markers, a Silmix chemical hopper and three or five section electric over hydraulic controls.
