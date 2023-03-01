THE long-term promise of carbon neutral red meat remains challenging for the individual livestock producer, however the returns on offer from trading credits appear to be an increasingly attractive option.
This key piece of insight comes from a first-of-its-kind business just launched to assist producers to integrate carbon projects into livestock operations as a way of both setting up an additional revenue stream and improving production.
Atlas Carbon is the newest arm of the Macdoch Ag Group, a big investor in technology, tools and advice for building natural capital and supporting climate resilience, sustainability and profitability in farming operations.
It will sit alongside businesses at the cutting edge of carbon farming such as NSW's Wilmot Cattle Company, the online grazing management tool provider MaiaGrazing and asset managers Impact Ag Partners.
Atlas Carbon will use advanced on-farm data and analytics from MaiaGrazing, collected over seven years from more than a thousand properties, to guide producer clients through an evidence-based approach to building soil organic carbon.
It will also work with producers to understand the costs and benefits on their farms before they commit to a long-term carbon project so they can fully evaluate the case for change.
Founder and chief executive officer Ashley Silver has previously worked with some of the largest companies across Australia, North America and Europe to launch new digital ventures in the climate, health, wealth and education industries as a principal at BCG.
She said more and more producers were wanting to adapt farming practices and implement techniques such as rotational grazing to drive profitability and land resilience, with the added benefit of increased soil carbon sequestration.
Laying out what the cash flow and cost-benefit will look like for individual farms as a result of adopting a 25-year program, and working with farmers to achieve those benefits through good grazing management, is what Atlas will specialise in.
Whether to hold or sell carbon credits was fast becoming a key consideration and that would continue to be a big part of the discussion, Ms Silver said.
It was still an evolving science but concentrations of carbon in soil reaches a level of saturation and there would be a plateau point in soil carbon production, she explained.
"So if people down the supply chain are asking farmers to maintain their carbon neutral status, it's not something that can be done forever via soil projects," Ms Silver said.
"You will only get new carbon credits for additional livestock if you are still sequestering carbon. Over 25 years, there will be a maximum amount a farmer can produce.
"At that point, the idea is that the revenue gained has paid off infrastructure and learning, and hiccups going through the transition, plus allowed for a bit more to be put in the bank."
For these reasons, and the fact that exactly what premium might be achievable from carbon neutral products is not known, Atlas believes carbon market returns are likely to be the more attractive option for most.
The sweet spot to sign up for a soil carbon project will be in the next five years, and while it won't be the right decision for some, there are big opportunity costs of not moving into the market, Ms Silver said.
As carbon credits come online over the next five years, demand will be strong.
"It also takes time to build soil carbon, and the market in Australia is about to leap from early adopters to the next tranche on the adoption curve. Hundreds of properties have launched over the past few years.
"From a core business and land perspective, even if you don't want to sign up for a soil carbon project, it's time to think about whether your management is setting you up for protection against climate volatility."
Asked if there may come a day when a producer might become solely a carbon farmer, Ms Silver said Atlas' belief was it should be paired with core agriculture to ensure strong sustainable food systems.
"There are always commodity swings, and as such there could be a few years when just doing carbon might make sense, but carbon and livestock really do go hand-in-hand. You can't build strong levels of soil carbon without livestock," she said.
2023 has the potential to be a landmark year for livestock producers creating new carbon revenues from their land, according to Wilmot Cattle Co's Stuart Austin.
Wilmot, at Ebor in northern NSW, has sold hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of carbon credits, with Microsoft a customer.
"The integrity of Australian carbon credit units has been underpinned by the recently completed Chubb review and proposed reform to the safeguard mechanism, which has resulted in a steady improvement in prices for the national carbon market in January," he said.
"This is very reassuring for landowners who want to be rewarded for building their natural capital. The methodologies that improve resilience and underpin the growth of soil carbon will have the trust of the market - and with corporate emissions targets now aligned with the country's strategy for net-zero, demand for carbon credits generated through agriculture is likely to continue to grow."
Mr Austin said Australian agriculture had an opportunity to be a global leader in the acceleration of responsible and high-quality soil carbon project uptake, backed up with data and evidence to demonstrate a more profitable yet sustainable approach to grazing livestock.
Livestock producers can submit an expression of interest to be considered for a free cost-benefit report with Atlas here.
Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
