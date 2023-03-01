Farm Online
Macdoch's Atlas Carbon shows the way for soil carbon projects in beef

By Shan Goodwin
March 2 2023 - 9:00am
Atlas Carbon's Ashley Silver with Stuart Austin, from Wilmot Cattle Co and executive chairman of the Macdoch Group Alasdair MacLeod. Picture supplied.

THE long-term promise of carbon neutral red meat remains challenging for the individual livestock producer, however the returns on offer from trading credits appear to be an increasingly attractive option.

