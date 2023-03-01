ONE OF Australia's most damaging weeds is set to cause more damage in northern cropping zones after researchers found it was able to germinate in summer in hot conditions.
Ryegrass is commonly regarded as public enemy number one in southern and western broadacre cropping regions, costing growers nationally over $190 million as far back as 2016, yet so far it has not emerged in as high numbers in Queensland and northern NSW.
"It has been present but I would suggest it would only just rank in the top ten in terms of problem weeds in the north, but that could change if the current trends around its growth continue," said Queensland Alliance for Agriculture and Food Innovation weed management specialist Bhagirath Chauhan.
"These findings may mark a potential disaster for growers in terms of their weed management," Prof Chauhan said.
Research dating back to 2016 led by CSIRO scientist Rick Llewellyn found that ryegrass was cited as the most expensive weed to control in western regions, 90 per cent, and southern regions, 82pc, but only 31pc of northern growers nominated it as their major concern.
Professor Chauhan said research he had been working on through the University of Queensland had found worrying signs in terms of annual ryegrass' ability to survive in conditions it was previously thought to struggle in.
"We're finding it is germinating right in the middle of summer at places like Gatton in temperatures up to 40 degrees."
He said it also appeared the plants were setting seed.
"Previously it was thought some vernalisation was required for ryegrass to flower, we don't know if the seeds will be viable or not, but they are forming."
He said even if the summer populations were not able to reproduce they still represented a significant problem.
"They are very efficient users of both moisture and nutrients and could create serious problems for croppers in the north."
Already ryegrass is a massive economic burden on Australian croppers.
Dr Llewellyn's research found that ryegrass cost growers $93 million in yield losses and a staggering $103 million in additional herbicide costs due to herbicide resistance.
Prof Chauhan said this herbicide resistance was a worrying aspect for growers.
"We are seeing the plant's germination window getting wider, given there is significant resistance in annual ryegrass to both Group A herbicides and glyphosate this could be a major problem for growers, especially in the fallow phase, where glyphosate is the major herbicide used."
"Areas with large amounts of Roundup Ready cotton planted could also be a problem with glyphosate resistant populations emerging quicker in those environments."
He said the increased growth habit could also potentially be problematic for southern growers if there was sufficient summer rainfall to germinate the weeds.
"Ryegrass will need to be controlled if farmers want to conserve the moisture."
Part of the reason for ryegrass' increasing spread in the north can be dated back to the horror droughts of 2018-19.
"Ryegrass seed came in fodder trucked into drought affected areas, even when it was not directly in the paddock it growers well along roadsides with less competition than in the paddock and from there spreads into the paddock."
"One ryegrass plant can produce more than 40,000 seeds, which can grow into 40 or 50 plants per square metre."
Prof Chauhan said ryegrass was not the only problem weed with a worrying increase in its growth habit.
At the other end of the season he said feathertop Rhodes grass, the northern cropping zone's traditional major grass weed, was increasingly being encountered deeper into the colder months of the year.
"We need to conduct more research to find exactly what is causing these weeds to push outside their traditional growing seasons."
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
