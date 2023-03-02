AN ACID tolerant barley line bred by Intergrain is Australia's newest malt variety.
Grains Australia this week announced that Buff had successfully passed the malt accreditation process, conducted by the Malting and Brewing Industry Barley Technical Committee (MBIBTC) assessment, under the Grains Australia malting barley evaluation process.
Buff has been bred for use in regions with soils with low pH such as northern and central WA and the south-western Riverina in NSW.
Intergrain hopes Buff will outyield its Litmus variety, its original acid-tolerant line, across a range of environments.
Megan Sheehy, general manager of classification for Grains Australia said her organisation would work to assist Intergrain through its post-accreditation program.
"Grains Australia will continue to assist market adoption of these newly accredited varieties through our post-accreditation support program," she said.
Meanwhile, a number of other varieties are currently undergoing malt evaluation.
There was insufficient seed to undergo Stage Two trials of Commodus CL, which will now continue Stage Two again this year while a number of other lines have successfully completed Stage One of the accreditation process and will now commence Stage Two this year.
Grains Australia has also accepted applications for three new varieties for malting barley evaluation, with two from Intergrain and one from Australian Grain Technologies.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.