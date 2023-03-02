Farm Online
Lismore dairy farmer reflects on 'one of the toughest years'

By Liv Casben
March 2 2023 - 6:00pm
Lismore dairy farmer Paul Weir spoke of losses and enduring memories from last year's record floods. (Darren England/AAP PHOTOS)

A year on from the moment a wave of water swept 130 of his animals to their deaths in northern NSW, Paul Weir paused to reflect.

