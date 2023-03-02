One of the big and often dreaded farm chores - the government's annual agricultural survey - has been binned.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics says it is moving to new data sources to meet its needs for more timely information with greater regional detail.
The ABS has been surveying farmers directly for more than a century through agricultural censuses and large-scale sample surveys.
More than 100,000 farms are included.
The ABS says those surveys, which have existed in many different forms over the years, helps inform decisions by governments, industry, and farmers to support Australian agriculture.
In announcing the axing of the surveys today, the ABS said it was also aware of the need to reduce reporting burden on Australian farmers.
Plus fewer farmers have been filling them in.
In 2021-22, the ABS only 68 per cent of the annual rural environment and agricultural commodities survey was completed.
The target was 80pc.
And of those filled in, many survey forms were only partially completed.
The annual survey is no more and the five-yearly agricultural census has gone as well.
Each year the government has called on farmers to complete an often exhaustive survey of what they had done on their farm in the previous year, and their plans for the immediate future.
The ABS agricultural statistics program is stopping its large agricultural surveys and will instead produce future agricultural statistics using new data sources together with smaller surveys to fill data gaps.
ABS head of agricultural statistics Rob Walter said the data generation through existing farming and agricultural business processes is now more common than before.
Mr Walter said these new data sources are often faster to access and include more detail than traditional survey data.
"This means we can improve the timeliness and regional detail of agricultural statistics which is important to support good decision-making about things like biosecurity or natural disaster response, which are often quite localised," he said.
"We are working with industry experts to help identify which data sources are best to use, and to co-design methods to produce statistics from these.
"This collaborative approach helps to build trust in the resulting statistics because they make sense with other data sources used within the industry," Mr Walter said.
To produce detailed regional statistics more frequently than through the five-yearly agricultural census, use of existing public and private sector data sources, including satellite crop mapping, can provide better information.
The complexity of negotiating data access and developing new methods across a broad range of agricultural commodities means that there will be some gaps in the ABS' agricultural statistics in the short term, he said.
The modernisation of official agricultural statistics is not something that the ABS is doing in isolation.
Support from other organisations to help develop new data sources and produce complementary statistics to meet evolving information needs will be essential.
"We will engage in partnerships between farmers, agribusinesses, industry, academia, and governments as they will be essential in ensuring that the existing data is used in the best possible way to produce the statistics that are needed to support Australian agriculture."
More Information can be found in the Modernising ABS Agricultural Statistics information paper.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
