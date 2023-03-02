Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Aaron Bett appointed as Case IH Australia/New Zealand general manager

March 2 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newly appointed Case IH Australia/New Zealand general manager Aaron Bett grew up on a farm in Temora, NSW.

A new general manager has been appointed to lead the Case IH Australia/New Zealand team.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.