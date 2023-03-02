A new general manager has been appointed to lead the Case IH Australia/New Zealand team.
CNH Industrial Capital ANZ managing director Aaron Bett will step into the role following the departure of Pete McCann from the business.
Mr Bett joined CNH Industrial, Case IH's parent company, six-and-a-half years ago.
For more than three years has led CNH Industrial Capital ANZ, a business that has supported Australian farmers for more than 40 years and which Mr Bett helped launch into the New Zealand market in 2021.
CNH Industrial ANZ managing director Brandon Stannett said Mr Bett had been around agriculture all his life and had the expertise, experience and vision to lead Case IH into an exciting future.
"Aaron understands the industry and has a real passion for agriculture and the machinery and technology that powers it," Mr Stannett said.
"He also understands the needs and expectations of our customers, and has established close working relationships with the Case IH dealer network.
"It's an exciting time for agriculture in this region, with a lot of opportunities, as well as the ongoing challenges around the likes of weather, trade relationships and supply chains.
"Aaron has the skills and experience to navigate a successful course for the brand into the future, and I know he'll bring a lot to his new role."
Mr Bett grew up on a farm in Temora, NSW, and worked in agribusiness banking for more than 10 years before joining CNH Industrial.
He will take over as Case IH ANZ general manager from April 4.
Mr Bett said it was an exciting opportunity and a chance for a new challenge, and he looked forward to working with the Case IH team on key priorities, new ideas and long-term strategies for the ongoing growth and evolution of the brand.
"I am passionate about the industry and where it's going, and the Case IH brand, which we've used on my family property for more than 40 years," he said.
"I know how important machinery is to farmers and how much they rely on it for their livelihoods. Uptime, reliability, servicing and parts availability, are critical to ensuring machines are operational when they're needed most and that will remain the priority for myself and my team.
"I also look forward to bringing some new ideas to the table and working with our dealers, and our customers, on further strengthening the key pillars of the brand and ensuring Case IH continues to deliver the innovation, consultation, efficiency and productivity for which it's renowned."
