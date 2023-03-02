Farm Online
Septoria tritici blight leaps to second most damaging wheat disease

By Gregor Heard
Updated March 2 2023 - 9:39pm, first published 9:26pm
Genevieve Clarke, Birchip Cropping Group research and extension officer and Hari Dadu, Agriculture Victoria field crop disease scientist, say that septoria tritici blight was more damaging in medium rainfall zones last year due to the wet conditions. Photo by Gregor Heard.

STUDIES conducted in Victoria's Wimmera region have found the fungal disease septoria tritici blight (STB) will be increasingly problematic in medium rainfall zones in wet years such as last season.

National Grains Industry Reporter

Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.

