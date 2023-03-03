Farm Online
Sam Monk owns Australia's largest silage contracting business

By Katrina Lovell
March 3 2023 - 6:00pm
Cobden's Sam Monk at just 29 owns Australia's largest silage contracting business. Picture by Sean McKenna

South-west Victorian silage contractor and dairy farmer Sam Monk was just 16 when he started his agriculture business that has now grown to employ about 130 people in peak season.

