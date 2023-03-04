A growing thirst for Australian dairy genetics, heifers and milk has been uncovered in Pakistan during a joint trade mission.
A delegation that included Jersey Australia general manager Glen Barrett, Genetics Australia chief executive officer Anthony Shelly and export manager Rob Derksen and Holstein Australia CEO Rohan Butler is set to open more export opportunities for Australian farmers.
They found a Pakistani dairy industry keen to grow with a focus on high-quality cattle.
Genetics Australia entered a partnership with HRM Dairies in late 2020 and the corporate farm has become the first in Pakistan to use Australian genetics and genomic testing.
About 1400 heifers with a focus on animals with high Australian Breeding Values Balanced Performance Index were exported from Australia in December and a further shipment is planned later this year.
A Pakistani delegation is expected to visit Australia in April to discuss further opportunities.
Mr Barrett said there was a lot of interest about all aspects of Australian dairy.
"The thirst for information was very high, whether they were milking one cow or 1000 cows," he said.
"Everyone wants to know about Australian cows and genetics and how Jersey or Holstein cows can work for them.
"Dairy is seen as a good investment opportunity and Australian genetics are in high demand.
"The fact that they have Aussie cow milk on their packaging shows their high regard for Australia and Australian cattle."
Mr Barrett said Pakistan was particularly interested in high-quality pedigree animals.
"That's why Australian genetics have great appeal," he said.
"The animals from the recent shipment have travelled well, settled in well, maintained weight and look very content.
"They look a cut above the local cows."
Mr Shelly said Pakistan was starting to change focus from small town production to larger, more sophisticated commercial milk production and supply.
"We could see that in the investment and development that is happening on farms," he said.
"There are many farms being set up to milk more than 1000 animals, which is exciting because it demonstrates there are longer-term opportunities for Australia."
Mr Shelly said feedback from farming operations that had received Australian cattle late last year was positive.
"That's a strong start for the Australian industry to leverage off for future opportunities," he said.
Mr Butler said the trade opportunities would benefit both Australia and Pakistan.
"It's great for our Australian farmers because they have an opportunity to make good-quality excess heifers for export, and Pakistan is purchasing good-quality breeding animals that will help their industry," he said.
"There has been a huge change in the quality of animals leaving the country since sexed semen took off, and that's a win for everybody."
Mr Butler said Australian dairy's "clean and green" reputation put it in a good position to be part of Pakistan's growing market.
"We've got a strong market in China for live cattle but we want to diversify and this is a great opportunity for all parties," he said.
Despite the positive visit, there are some challenges facing future trade.
"Political unrest and economic uncertainty may dampen opportunities this year but we are hopeful that we can expand the market," Mr Barrett said.
