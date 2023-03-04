Farm Online
Pakistan dairy trade delegation finds opportunities

March 4 2023 - 6:00pm
Genetics Australia export manager Rob Derksen, Jersey Australia general manager Glen Barrett, Holstein Australia CEO Rohan Butler and Genetics Australia CEO Anthony Shelly in Pakistan. Picture supplied

A growing thirst for Australian dairy genetics, heifers and milk has been uncovered in Pakistan during a joint trade mission.

