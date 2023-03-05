Farm Online
Tasfoods' losses widen amid costs surge

By Benjamin Seeder
March 6 2023 - 9:00am
Tasfoods CEO Scott Hadley has been pushing through a business restructure. Picture supplied

Net losses at Launceston-based Tasfoods plunged 53 per cent to $16.5 million in 2022, led by one-off impairment charges, a painful surge in the cost of inputs and sluggish revenue growth, the company has confirmed.

