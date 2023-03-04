WESTERN Queensland's 26,858 hectare (66,366 acre) Luckham aggregation comprises of three adjoining freehold properties: Luckham, Thordale and the Belmont Block.
Located about 80km north east of Winton and 160km south west of Hughenden, the tick free, high weight gain country is estimated to carry 3100 adult cattle equivalents in an average season.
The majority of the country is self-mulching chocolate and red pebbly Mitchell grass downs country.
The aggregation is currently experiencing a very good season with excellent stands of Mitchell, Flinders and buffel grass as well as Queensland blue grass, herbages and forbes.
Enhancing the productive capacity of the operation is some 24,430ha (60,000 acres) is protected by 76km of exclusion fencing erected in 2020.
The stock proof internal fencing is described as being in average to new condition.
Timbers include a light scattering of whitewood and vinetree across the downs, with coolibah trees along the creek channels.
The exceptionally well watered aggregation has 11 dams and two water holes.
There are also five solar equipped bores and three large storage tanks with about 157km of poly pipe connecting 98 troughs, plus numerous seasonal waterholes along the creeks.
Waters can also be checked using the installed Observant monitoring system.
The long term average rainfall for the Winton/Corfield region is about 415mm (16 inches).
Improvements include three sets of strategically positioned, mainly portable panel cattle yards.
The shearing shed, quarters and the steel sheep yards are located near the Luckham homestead complex and are in excellent condition.
Preliminary biodiversity studies suggest the aggregation may be suitable for a soil carbon project.
The properties can be purchased as one lot or individually, on a contingent basis.
The Luckham aggregation is being sold through an expressions of interest process, closing on April 18.
Contact Tom Brodie, 0428 712 095, Brodie Agencies, Winton.
