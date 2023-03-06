Australia's largest Case IH dealership network has taken out the Dealer of the Year award for three branches or more at Case IH's annual conference.
O'Connors, which services farmers across Victoria and NSW, received the accolade at an awards dinner last Friday night.
The Dealer of the Year award for one or two branches went to south east Queensland dealer Stag Machinery Group.
Results for the awards are based on a number of criteria, including finance and business management, performance in sales and marketing, and parts and servicing, Advanced Farming Systems Certification and total market share.
Newly appointed Case IH ANZ general manager Aaron Bett congratulated the winners, highlighting their exceptional efforts over the past year and continuing commitment to the brand and their customers.
"O'Connors has again demonstrated the standard of service and performance that has made them one of our top dealers for some time now," Mr Bett said.
"I commend the effort, expertise and commitment so prevalent within the entire O'Connors team and across their whole network.
"For Stag Machinery Group, winning one of the brand's top awards is great recognition for all the hard work that's gone into establishing the group's footprint in south east Queensland in recent years and I look forward to seeing their ongoing growth and development.
"These dealers, and indeed all the dealers that have claimed awards this year, embody the strengths of our brand and represent the level of knowledge, service and support our customers have come to rely on."
O'Connors chief executive officer Gareth Webb said it was a privilege to accept the award on behalf of his entire team.
"This award recognises each and every one of our 390 team members and the work they do every day to deliver to the highest standard for our customers," Mr Webb said.
"Our dealership staff come together as a united team and that is what makes me particularly proud.
"We also want to thank the Case IH team and our customers for their ongoing support. We believe this is shared success and are thrilled to receive this award."
Stag Machinery dealer principal Noel Baines, together with Craig Brimblecombe, were extremely proud to be recognised as a leading team among other dealerships in the network.
"We believe our success is defined by our partnership with Case IH, and our valued customers," Mr Baines said.
"The people behind the machines are what the industry is all about. Our team is dynamic and want to do their best and be the best they can be."
"This award is a direct result of the huge effort and commitment of each member of the STAG Machinery team and we are delighted to receive this honour."
Larwoods Ag, Yorke Penninsula, South Australia, took home a couple of awards including Dealer of the Year - Parts and CNH Industrial Capital Dealer of the Year (one or two branches).
Kenway & Clark, which has branches at Moree, Goondiwindi, Inverell and Wee Waa, was crowned CNH Industrial Capital Dealer of the Year (three branches or more).
