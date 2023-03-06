Farm Online
O'Conners and Stag receive Case IH Dealer of the Year accolades

March 6 2023 - 4:00pm
Case IH ANZ general manager Aaron Bett, Richard Lewis, CNH Industrial ANZ agriculture managing director Brandon Stannett, Tim Sheridan, CNH Industrial Asia Pacific president Chun Woytera, Lisa Day, Gareth Webb, Daniel Speed, CNH Industrial global president Scott Harris and Zach Holmes.

Australia's largest Case IH dealership network has taken out the Dealer of the Year award for three branches or more at Case IH's annual conference.

