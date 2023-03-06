THE FLOW of grain out of war-torn Ukraine may be interrupted once more, with the Black Sea trade corridor deal with Russia set to expire on March 18 and Ukrainian government officials expressing concern about delays moving grain west into Europe.
Russian officials have been reported to be expressing dissatisfaction with the terms of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which has been critical in allowing the flow of at least some of the grain out of Ukraine.
Reports are that Russia only will agree to extend the deal if the interests of its own agricultural producers are taken into account.
Chief among their demands is free access to world markets for both its agricultural and its fertiliser producers.
Without the deal Ukrainian access to world markets will be reliant on moving grain to the west through Europe, which is far more costly and less efficient, meaning less grain can be moved.
The news comes as the Ukrainian agricultural sector warns there could be further substantial falls in grain production in the hugely important grain exporter, which traditionally supplies much of the Middle East and North Africa with staple products such as wheat, barley and canola.
In regards to the European freight corridors, Ukrainian officials have raised awareness that measures implemented last year to simplify the movement of grain into Poland, a key conduit for Ukrainian grain being exported overland to the west, had been scrapped and that grain inspections at border checkpoints both for grain destined for Poland and further afield were causing delays.
Andriy Dykun, head of the Ukrainian Agri Council, said the delays had a big impact on the Ukrainian economy as a whole.
"The slowdown in the movement of cargo with agricultural products on the Ukrainian-Polish border creates insurmountable obstacles for Ukrainian exporters, which in turn will critically affect both the agricultural sector of Ukraine and the economy as a whole," he said.
The Ukrainian Agri Council represents the interests of more than 1,100 small and medium-sized agricultural producers from all over Ukraine.
The council said since mid-February the inspection of grain in trucks had increased and every rail wagon was being looked at, causing delays of three or four days for trains, compared to a day previously.
Mr Dykun said there had also been border rail crossings closed.
It is not known what the rationale for the change of policy is, although Polish farmers have been irate with the wave of Ukrainian grain passing through the country saying that it played a role in dragging local prices down.
World analysts remain concerned about the Ukrainian situation.
Leading grain industry monitors World Grain last week wrote commentary questioning whether the situation in Ukraine could be worse this year than last year.
It said it looked unlikely Ukraine would be able to produce the 67 million tonnes of grain it grew in 2022 this year.
Mr Dykun was quoted as saying there could be as much as a 37 per cent year on year drop in plantings which would mean overall plantings are down a staggering 60pc on pre-war levels.
Physical loss of land to conflict is one cause for the drop in plantings but even in areas distant to the front line farmers are opting not to plant, with the high cost of logistics meaning final returns to growers are not profitable.
The UAC also last week expressed concern about the extension of the government affordable loan scheme, which allows farmers access to capital for seeds, fertilizers and fuel.
The Ukrainian government has indicated it will continue to support the scheme but has not officially reinstated it.
"If the Affordable Loans 5-7-9 program is not extended in the coming days, the spring sowing season will be disrupted," the UAC said in a statement.
"Lack of support in the most important sector during the war will lead to a reduction of agricultural production."
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
