The latest updates to John Deere's model year 2024 line-up of 7, 8 and 9 series tractors will offer farmers advancements in precision technology.
Underpinning the changes is the StarFire 7000 integrated GPS receiver and G5Plus CommandCenter display, which will be factory-installed across the entire product range.
John Deere productions system manager Ben Kelly said the updates offered farmers immediate and powerful precision ag capabilities, while providing the foundation for autonomous capabilities in the future.
"This new tractor line-up offers farmers an opportunity to take significant steps towards the implementation of autonomy on farm," Mr Kelly said.
"In addition to including the new G5Plus display and SF7000 receiver as base equipment, optional automation features like automated headland turns, allow farmers to reach a level of operation on the doorstep of autonomy.
"Improving signal stability and reliability have also been a major focus in the development of these new tractors, and this advancement will provide farmers with the highest level of guidance and accuracy ever offered by John Deere."
The new SF7000 receiver uses a new signal level, SF-RTK, to provide growers with +/- 2.5cm accuracy direct from satellite with five years repeatability - offering almost an equivalent to traditional Radio RTK accuracy, without the inconvenience of managing base stations on farm.
It also offers a pull-in time of eight minutes, which is a significant upgrade compared with the SF3-signal-enabled StarFire 6000 receiver's +/- 3 cm accuracy and 20 minutes pull-in time.
Inside the cab, the all-new G5Plus CommandCenter display (and optional G5Plus extended monitor) features increased processing power and faster file transfer times compared to previous display iterations.
G5Plus also benefits from a 35 per cent larger viewing area and 1080p high-definition video resolution. The 32.5cm touchscreen display and higher video resolution provide farmers with clear, bright and easy access to machine controls.
In addition, AutoTrac guidance and Section Control are now included in base equipment across the line-up of 7, 8 and 9 series tractors.
Farmers also have the option to include the new G5 Advanced package to take advantage of John Deere automation applications, including AutoTrac Turn Automation, AutoPath, AutoTrac Implement Guidance, Machine Sync, and In-Field Data Sharing.
Connectivity between the tractors and implements has also been taken to the next level, with factory-installed implement ethernet connection, enabling future high-bandwidth communication between tractors and implements.
"Operator comfort and ease-of-use has been addressed to increase visibility and safety with the new right-hand corner post display added inside the cab of MY24 7 to 9 series tractors," Mr Kelly said.
"The easy-to-read display features digital readouts and an illustration area to help ensure these tractors can take advantage of advanced features as they become available and a factory-installed rear-window tint is also available for John Deere CommandView 4 cabs, to help keep operators comfortable while providing better visibility to display screens on bright days."
Other updates include the addition of 20 horsepower for all 9RT two-track tractors, and farmers can choose from the 9RT 490, 9RT 540 or 9RT 590.
John Deere has added wider track-spacing options, specifically for vegetable growers, on its line-up of 8RX four-track tractors. These include 3352.8mm (132in), 3454.4mm (136in), 3657.6mm (144in) or 3860.8mm (152in) wide track spacings.
The wider spacings are compatible with 419.1mm (16.5in), 457mm (18in), 609mm (24in) and 762mm (30in) track widths and John Deere ExactRate fertiliser tanks.
