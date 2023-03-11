The decision to buy a United Ag Bulk Bag Stand earlier this year has delivered vast productivity improvements for a Darling Downs based business.
Since the arrival of the 1355mm stand, Scott Edwards from Diamondvale Pasture and Farm Improvements said they were spreading fertiliser in half the time that the job used to take.
He said this was resulting in numerous benefits beyond saving time.
Mr Edwards runs his contract spreading and cropping/drilling business with his wife Fiona, covering an area stretching from south east Queensland to northern NSW.
When they started out many of the jobs were only a couple of tonnes, but now clients want 10 to 12 tonnes distributed, making it more important to get the job done quickly - especially considering they are booked out until next year.
"It's coming in handy when we're trying to get the job done before the next lot of rain comes through. Farmers are just happy to see the job done," Mr Edwards said.
The 1355mm Bulk Bag Stand features the ability to back a three-point linkage spreader, auger or other farm implement under a secured bulk bag.
"That's predominantly why we bought it because you can just back the fertiliser spreader underneath and quickly load," Mr Edwards said.
The stand can also be operated with one tractor, making things much easier in the paddock for solo operators.
It is also making it possible for farmers to better manage their enterprises during difficult seasonal conditions, such as high rainfall.
At Patrick Fitzgerald's place in Merton, Victoria, they receive on average 800 to 900mm of rain. Depending on the year, they have seen up to 1300mm.
This can lead to frustration for the walnut orchardist as wet boggy conditions create difficulties accessing the orchard rows for fertilisation and nutrient programs.
"It was bought home to us this time last year when our tractor absolutely disappeared into the bog. It took us three days to get it out," Mr Fitzgerald said.
"The fertiliser contractor, in his 20-tonne truck, also got bogged.
"With the two incidents in a very short time I thought, 'never again am I having this happen'.
"It's one thing getting bogged but it's also the damage caused by the ruts, holes and tracks getting the bogged vehicles, plus the rescue vehicles, out."
Earlier this year Mr Fitzgerald bought a 975mm stand and said it was not a cost, it was an investment.
It means he can use smaller, lighter vehicles to access the tree rows, where space is limited.
This can now be done at the best time for fertiliser and nutrient requirements, instead of being dependent on the need to wait for contractors and equipment that can become bogged because it's too big for the job.
"With the Bulk Bag Stand, we're able to get behind smaller vehicles with smaller spreaders and put it exactly where we want it," Mr Fitzgerald said.
According to the Bulk Bag Stand's manufacturer, United Ag, the product provides a safe and secure solution to storing and transporting various sized bulk bags.
The stand comes with adjustable height settings and can be used with or without legs for higher lifting of bags.
With full galvanised finish and chute cut out, the stand allows bags to be easily emptied with plenty of room for auger, hopper, buckets and wheelbarrows underneath.
Other safety features include, anti-slip chain, guide rails and all stands are certified to 1.5 tonne.
Mr Fitzgerald said it was "much safer" from the point of view of having a delivery system that is the right height and safer in not having to get under a suspended load that could suddenly shift.
The eight hectare walnut orchard with 2500 trees is Mr Fitzgerald's priority for using the stand.
However, he also runs 165 Angus breeders, with up to 400 to 450 total head at particular times of the year.
He said the Bulk Bag Stand would also come in handy for this side of his farming enterprise.
"For applying pasture fertilisation in areas that are a little bit harder to access, we could potentially use the stand there as well," Mr Fitzgerald said.
"We're hoping to use it across both enterprises."
