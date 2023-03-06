Levee repair and the pumping of floodwater off agricultural land has begun along the mid and lower River Murray in South Australia.
But it could be a long haul due to the unknown condition of many of the levees.
A select number of the 19 irrigation districts affected have been deemed ready for de-watering, while assessments of others continues.
The Wall Flat area was first cab off the rank, with pumping starting on Thursday, to be followed by Wellington.
Water is being removed through a combination of 12-inch, 8-inch, 6-inch and 4-inch piped pumps - the larger pumps have the capacity to remove 33 megalitres per pump, per day.
With floodwaters still receding and the condition of many levees unknown, no timeframe has been placed on the entire operation.
Primary Industries Minister Clare Scriven said the state government's priority was to have levees stabilised "as effectively and as quickly as possible", allowing de-watering to occur and land to be returned to production.
Both government and privately-owned levees will be covered by the program, with funding covering the cost of dewatering pumps and relevant operating costs.
Ms Scriven described the start of the de-watering process as a "significant step forward in the recovery process for Lower Murray producers".
Her department PIRSA is engaging with landholders on agricultural recovery and working with industry groups, including the South Australian Dairyfarmers' Association, to coordinate the pumping effort.
The Department for Environment and Water is responsible for levee assessments, working with landholders and engineers to determine what repairs will be required once on-ground work is possible.
"In many of these areas the stability of the levee is unknown until an assessment is complete," Ms Scriven said.
"The safety of staff, contractors and landholders is our highest priority, and we cannot undertake works until it is safe to access the levee.
"A comprehensive engagement process is underway to assist our producers to not only understand each stage of the recovery but for us to ensure the unique needs of each irrigation area is addressed in the recovery planning."
PIRSA chief executive officer Mehdi Doroudi said pumping would be carried out on a case-by-case basis and urged impacted landowners to be patient, saying the safety of contractors and landholders was paramount and each area presented different challenges.
The Wall Flat levee, north of Murray Bridge, breached on January 2 and has left dairy farmer Sam Martin without access to half of his irrigated land used to produce fodder.
He is hopeful the water will be pumped off by the end of March or early April.
"We had to move a lot of infrastructure out of the way before it breached and had to pay to bring in feed we would have grown otherwise," he said.
"There will be a lot of work to do (once the water's pumped off), but we do a lot of work on the land anyway.
"It won't be years, it will be months."
He said it was a huge relief to see pumping underway and the timing was critical.
"It needs to be off at the end of March so it has April to dry, and then we can seed in May so we'll get a crop.
"If we had to wait until May, it'd be too wet and wouldn't dry out (to seed)."
Mr Martin was complimentary of the support offered by SADA and the pumping work done by Coates Hire.
South Australian Dairyfarmers' Association chief executive officer Andrew Curtis said getting impacted producers "back on their feet" was a high priority and was encouraging landholders to participate in the program by working collectively through their local irrigation trust.
"As both ourselves and PIRSA are aware of the complex nature of the River Murray system, we recognise there is no one size fits all approach to this work," he said.
"It is important that the specific dewatering requirements are being taken into account to enable relevant support to be provided. "
Forecasting a bright future for the dairy sector, Mr Curtis said it was important flooded areas were returned to production quickly so those producers could be part of it.
Mr Curtis is confident they have sourced enough pumps to meet the needs of the impacted districts.
